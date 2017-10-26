Officials Answer Questions About Future Broome Drug Treatment Facility

A panel of 10 state and county officials hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday evening to field and answer questions from the public about the future of the Drug Treatment Center in Broome.

"It's extremely important, the need is definitely there," said April Hopkins, Castle Creek Resident. "People are on waiting lists, people are not being seen in a timely manner, it's extremely important."

"It's another type of a disease, it needs to have treatment, I would say for the rest of their life," said Donna Haug, Harpursville Resident. Donna and her husband Bruce were at the forum because their lives have been impacted by opioid addiction through family members and they say there's a better way to take care of those suffering.

"Instead of going to jail, they need to go to rehab," said Donna Haug.

Town Hall Panel Members

Joseph Zikuski, Binghamton Fire Chief

David Harder, Broome County Sheriff

Robert Kent, Office of Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Chief Counsel

Clifford Crouch, Assemblyman

Donna Lupardo, Assemblywoman

Fred Akshar, State Senator

Sonja Bennett, Deputy Commissioner of Assistance Programs Broome County Department of Social Services

Nancy Frank, Broome County Department of Social Services Commissioner

Rebecca Kaufman, Broome County Department of Health Director

Jeremy Klemanski, Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare CEO

State Officials say the town hall was a great way to directly inform the community about the project and why they are in favor of it.

"We're on the heels of providing that service to the people and tonight is just another step in the appropriate direction to involve the community and make them part and parcel to seeing this project coming to fruition," said Fred Akshar, New York State Senator (R-52).

He says this event was planned ahead of time and was not related to the back-and-forth between Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and County Legislative Chairman Dan Reynolds. That didn't stop the pubic from asking about "why the County Legislature is against the project," to which multiple panelists said they will work to make sure everyone is on the same page and in favor of it.

"There is not room for politics, so if people choose to do back-and-forth and have conversations in their political conversations, that's up to them however my colleagues and I believe that moving a project of this size and scope forward requires us to engage the community," said Akshar.

Assemblyman Clifford Crouch was also answering questions and he too believes this project is the best solution for Broome County's drug crisis.

"We need more services, we don't have enough and we have taken that back to Albany and talked about it," said Crouch.

The community raised concerns over whether or not the facility will impact the local Department of Social Services Office, how will it be staffed, what type of safety features will be in place to keep everyone safe, how will they help people find jobs after they leave, and who will be allowed to receive treatment from the facility.