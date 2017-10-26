Political Spotlight: Broome County Clerk Republican Candidate Joseph Mihalko

Fox 40 continues our Political Spotlight series with Joseph Mihalko, Republican candidate for Broome County Clerk.

“I just wanted to get out there and make a difference for the residents of the city of Binghamton. I felt like we weren’t being heard, what our needs were, and wanted to push the city to be a better place.” - Joseph Mihalko

That is what moved Binghamton City Council President Joseph Mihalko to first run for public office in 2011.

Five years later, Mihalko decided to run for a county-wide seat after learning current County Clerk, Rick Blythe, would be retiring.

“I’d like to take my industrial experience along with my political experience and use that to help advance the County Clerk’s office.” - Joseph Mihalko

His 41 years of experience in the electronics industry started with a temp job at IBM.

He then moved on to be a lead technician in engineering, and also headed training on the site.

Those skills transferring into a career at Endicott Interconnect and ultimately i3 Electronics, where he was worked since 2013.

Decades of experience as a manager and trainer that Mihalko says would help him run the county clerk’s office and DMV.

“I’d like to see that we continue to service the people of Broome County as well as we have been, I’d like to make sure that we’re cross trained in all our staff, I will work with them to make sure that we get the best services out there for our customers, the residents of the county.” - Joseph Mihalko

Mihalko’s family moved to Binghamton from Long Island when he was only four.

The father of three says he understands the needs of Broome County taxpayers, and that is why he wants to expand services at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

For rural residents, that means more access to the mobile DMV.

“I’ve gotten a lot of compliments about it from the folks that live in the rural areas that use it, in fact I actually used it here three weeks ago to renew my registration on my vehicle.”

If elected, Mihalko says he will work to create a mobile clerk’s office.

“See if we can expand those services to people in the rural and underserved areas. People that just need that evening hour or a weekend hour to get out there and take care of business.”