Tri-Cities Opera Teams Up With Veterans Group For Upcoming Events

Southern Tier Veterans Support Group and Tri-Cities Opera are joining forces to salute those who serve our country.

Tri-Cities Opera is presenting a performance of "Glory Denied," an opera about the longest held American prisoner of war, Jim Thompson. Col. Thompson was captured during Vietnam and was held for 9 years.

Performances start on November 10th, and there will be a free performance on Veterans Day for veterans and their families. The production is part of a larger campaign; "9 Days of Appreciating Your Service."

"I introduced myself to Al Eaton (with Veterans Support Group) and I said, 'do you know what opera and the military might have in common?' And he said 'no.' So I said, 'Meet me for coffee and I'll tell you.' That began a collaboration, that has culminated in 9 days," remembers Susan Ashbaker, General and Artistic Director of Tri-Cities Opera.

The 9 Days campaign starts on November 3rd. There are a series of events planned by organizations including Broome County Arts Council, Clear Path for Veterans, FreshySites, and the Binghamton Vet Center.

More information about the 9 Days events can be found here.