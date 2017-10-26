Southern Tier Tries Something New To Retain Young Professionals

The Southern Tier Young Professionals Summit aims to keep young professionals in the area. The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce estimates about 30% of the Broome County population will retire within the next 8 years.

"We need to work really hard to retain who we have," says Jennifer Conway, President of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

That means figuring out how to keep young professionals from leaving.

"If a young professional, if a person feels committed and connected to their community, they're more likely to stay," says Conway.

The day-long YP Summit aimed to do just that.

"I'm just really hoping to mingle with some other young professionals, I'm fairly new to the area," says Laura Dionisio, an attendee who works at Security Mutual.

Dionisio moved from Los Angeles to work for the company. She says generational gaps in the workforce can put young workers in a tough spot.

"The biggest challenge actually, is how do I bring up new ideas," says Dionisio.

While your boss may have hired you for that much needed fresh perspective, getting support from older colleagues is not always easy.

"Not just do things the old way because that's the way it's always been. If you're able to evolve and change, you're really going to be able to have a great opportunity to hire an untapped workforce," says Courtney Whalen, Director of Digital Media at RVSA Advertising.

The summit offered a series of panels on topics ranging from how to better communication between millenials and baby boomers to starting your own business.