Conklin Woman Charged With Identity Theft

The Johnson City Police Department Detective Division concluded an almost 2 month investigation into the theft and use of a credit card from an elderly Village resident. As a result, Megan N. McQueen, 31 years old, of Rosewood Drive, Conklin, NY was arrested and charged with the following;

Forgery in the second degree, D Felony, 3 counts

Identity Theft in the first degree, D Felony, 3 counts

Criminal Possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, E Felony

McQueen is accused of possessing and using the victim’s credit card at a local retailer to purchase approximately $1,626.00 in merchandise. McQueen was arraigned in Johnson City Village Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail, pending further Broome County Court action.