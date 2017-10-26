Two Arrested in Broome SIU Heroin Raid

Two men are facing felony drug charges after members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force (SIU) executed a narcotics search warrant at 161 Laurel Ave in the City of Binghamton.

SIU officers say the October 25th, 2017 raid netted approximately 3 grams of unpackaged heroin, 105 bags of heroin packaged for sale, drug packaging materials and $1,400 cash, suspected drug proceeds.

Police charged both Jeffrey Madison of 161 Leroy Ave, Binghamton and Richard Nettles of Brooklyn each with 2 felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, and 3 misdemeanor counts of criminal using drug paraphernalia, 2nd degree.

*Madison also had an active NYS Parole Violation Warrant out of Brooklyn.

Both Madison and Nettles will be arraigned in City of Binghamton Court.