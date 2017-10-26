ARRESTED: Binghamton Man Targeted 'Multiple' Females With Username 'marcusandrews7946'

The wife and two children of Christian Maire, the accused leader of an online child porn network, were present as federal agents searched Maire's Hillcrest Ave home on October 23, 2017.

Wife and Kids of Accused Child Porn Leader Christian Maire Were Home During FBI Search

His name is Corbin L. Casciotti. But on social media, police say he goes by "marcusandrews7946."

October 18, 2017, a 14-year-old Vestal girl told her school resource officer that is the name of the person who had been sending her "messages of a sexual nature" on a social media website.

Detectives in Vestal began digging and said they connected "marcusandrews7946" to 38-year-old Corbin L. Casciotti of Binghamton.

On October 25, 2017, police charged Casciotti with promoting a sexual performance by a child and disseminating indecent material to a minor in the first degree -- both are class D felonies.

They believe Casciotti went on various social networking sites and contacted multiple females over the past few months, most likely, under the "marcusandrews7946" handle.

Anyone who may have been contacted by Casciotti is asked to call Vestal detectives at 754-2477.

The FBI helped with the investigation.