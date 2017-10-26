Broome Sheriff's Featured Warrant: Wanted for Violating Probation

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help catching the man shown in this photo below:

His name is Michael Andre Mable. He is 6' tall, 195 lbs. and has brown eyes. This photo was taken in July 2016.

Mable is wanted for violating probation connected to a grand larceny conviction.

Submit A Tip:

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/mostwanted

Or call the Broome Sheriff's Office tipline (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.