Political Spotlight: Republican Candidate for Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie

Fox 40 continues our Political Spotlight series with Greg Deemie, Republican candidate for Johnson City Mayor who grew up in the Village and remembers the area a little bit differently than it is today.

"It was a totally different time than we have now as you know, Main Street was full of stores, full of businesses and we could run around a little bit more freely than we do now, so it was a really nice time," said Deemie.

If re-elected, he wants to bring his hometown back to when it used to flourish and was a hotspot for business, families, and vibrancy.

"I've seen the decline over the last 20 or 30 years and I believe I have the ability to bring it back," said Deemie.

A member of the Johnson City High School class of 1975, Deemie has been married for 37 years and has raised three sons in the area. He first got involved in local politics in 2009, when he lost the Trustee vote by nine ballots. He ran again the following year, won and has never looked back.

"I've enjoyed it, I look forward to it every day when I'm doing it I do it 24/7 and it's what I do because that's what the people need," said Deemie.

He was a Village Trustee from 2010 until mid-2012, when then-Mayor Dennis Hannon resigned on March 20. Deemie was appointed as the interim Mayor on April 26 and then ran a full campaign to defeat Democrat Barrett Esworthy in November of 2013. But his passion for politics runs deeper than just the last seven years, his grandfather, mother, and wife have all ran or held office in the Village.

"My grandfather was the first code officer in the Village, my mother ran for Mayor in 1989, and my wife ran for Mayor in 2009," said Deemie.

The Republican candidate says projects like the Binghamton University Pharmacy School, the Regan project, upgrades to community gardens and parks, and commitment to youth all demonstrate the fact that he's bringing positive change to Johnson City for the first time in decades.

"Change is already happening now and we need to keep that moving forward," said Deemie. "Things tend to slow down when there's a change in leadership."