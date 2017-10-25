Bearcats fall to Hofstra

VESTAL, N.Y. – Sean Nealis and Danny Elliott scored in the opening 12 minutes as Hofstra (5-6-6) held on for a 2-1 win over Binghamton (5-8-3) in a non-conference men's soccer game on Wednesday night at the Bearcats Sports Complex on Wednesday night. The game marked the Bearcats' final non-conference match of the year.



Nealis' goal, which came in the seventh minute was scored from close range off a rebound from a Mani Walcott shot. Elliott, meanwhile scored on a 30-yard blast in the 12th minute, after taking a pass from Luke Brown.



The Bearcats got on the scoreboard in the 33rd minute on a breakaway goal by sophomore forward Haris Brkovic. His initial shot was deflected by Hofstra goalkeeper Alex Ashton but he got his own rebound and fired it in the net for his fifth goal of the year.

Binghamton settled down on defense in the second half. In the final 45 minutes, the Bearcats did not allow a shot on goal.



Offensively, however, the Bearcats had possession for most of the second half but were unable to net the equalizer.



Binghamton resumes conference play on Saturday with a 1 p.m. match at Vermont. The Bearcats currently hold the sixth and final spot for the America East Tournament with two regular-season matches to play.



NOTE: Brkovic is now second on the team in goals and total points (11).

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)