Southern Tier's Mental Health Association Keeps the "Beat"

Calling all hipsters -- Working alongside the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, the Self Help Independence Project's (SHIP) Fundamental Follies Theatre Company performed "The Beat Goes On," Wednesday, at the KNOW theater. A poetic performance based on the revolutionary Beat Generation of the 1950's-60's.

Radicals, revolutionists, liberals...these were the labels given to the "Beat" writers that struggled for years to get published. Giving strength and hope for one another, when it seemed their writings would never be understood. Their moment of fame began with a legendary poetry reading at the Six Gallery in San Francisco.

This story of inspiration remained the premise for tonight's performance, allowing more than several people struggling with mental illness to give their heart and soul on stage. A feat that theatre directors say improves the health and stigma surrounding mental disabilities.

"By putting on performances, by going out in the community it shows people 'this is the face, this is what it is.' You don't have to be afraid," said Donna Parmer, Mental Health Association.

The director of The Beat Goes On, Ray Feleppa, said both the audience and performers can see that the Beat Generation reflects a state of recovery and acceptance. "Beat generation is a good vehicle for [recovery]. We believe the world is more beautiful when we accept," said Ray Feleppa, SHIP Director.

According to Feleppa, those who performed tonight are re-building their self-esteem. He said these men and women are creating a rewarding experience by breaking down preconceived notions of what mental illness truly means.

"I'm trying to prove that people with mental illness can do just like other people," Dolores Ann Chapman, performer.

Mental health officials agreed that by pulling back the curtains and giving individuals a chance to shine, the prevailing message of the Beat Generation, "keep on, keeping on," will redefine a new generation of liberation.

"Everybody has the possibility of having a mental health difficulty. We are just like everyone else," said Amanda Jones, Performer.