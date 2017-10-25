Binghamton University and Community Working to Improve Relations

Thirty-four representatives from Binghamton University and the surrounding community came together for the first Town Gown Advisory Board meeting to improve relations between the two groups.

"We've been wanting to do this as an institution for a long time in terms of formulating this board and now the time has come and we're very excited," said Randall Edouard, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs at Binghamton University.

The Board is led by Binghamton's Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham and Binghamton University's Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Randall Edouard. There are 10 students who represent both BU and SUNY Broome as well as city leaders such as Conrad Taylor (City Council), Jennifer Conway (Chamber of Commerce), and Lieutenant Mike Senio (Binghamton Police).

"The Board is comprised of University leaders, University students, undergraduate students, graduate students, also city leaders," said Edouard.

One of the students on the Board is Raul Cepin, a Binghamton University senior and the Student Association Vice President of Academic Affairs. He is excited about working to change the perception that local community members have of students in the area.

"It's about having a community-oriented mindset when it comes to approaching the different ways to distribute resources and the different goals of the meetings," said Cepin.

Cepin believes that meetings like these will provide a necessary open forum for real change between students and the community.

"It's a great opportunity to positively contribute to the community and also make sure that while we are here as students in the Binghamton area we're giving more than we're taking," said Cepin.

The group has already created a charge, which outlines the purpose, goals, and objectives they hope to pursue.

Town Gown Advisory Board Charge

Enhance community relationships

Facilitate better communication among constituent groups

Identify issues and concerns related to campus/community interaction

Enhance the transportation and parking services for campus/community

Increase accountability of both students and landlord to the neighboring communities and improve student housing

Promote and cultivate positive community engagement

Stimulate the prevention of dangerous driving and/or underage drinking

Support ways of maximizing safety for all affiliates of Binghamton University and the residents of the surrounding communities

Provide suggestions for how to address quality of life concerns for residents in the surrounding communities

Develop recommendations for the executive committee regarding enhancing Town Gown Relationships

Similar Boards have been established and successful at Boston University, Clemson University, and the University of Connecticut. Here in Binghamton, the most important issues include affordable housing, late-night noise, dangerous drinking, transportation, and safety.

The Advisory Board will meet three times per year and each meeting is open to the public.