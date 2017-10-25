Over 300 Students Participate in The 3rd Annual Engineering Day

Over 300 students from 14 local school districts took part in The Third Annual Engineering Day.



Students competed in a hands on learning project, at the Broome-Tioga BOCES gym-- where they used their math skills, science skills, and teamwork.

"We want them to be exposed to the fundamental level of engineering: problem solving, team work, and communication. The other thing that occurs is the kids get to know each other. We see them at the other STEM hub events that we do, a lot of times it's the same kids, same families. So we know it's starting to get that word out of getting people to understand these are viable career paths." — Matt Sheehan, Assistant Principle, Center for Career and Technical Excellence