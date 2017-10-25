Political Spotlight: Broome County Clerk Democratic Candidate Dan Livingston

Fox 40 begins a series of political spotlights in key races around the area with the race for Broome County Clerk.

Democratic candidate Dan Livingston is a Chenango County native who grew up in Oxford.

In high school Livingston became certified in dispute resolution and conflict mediation.

Livingston went on to study at SUNY Binghamton, but after a year and a half, dropped out to travel around the country.

Those two years of his life would be formative. For a portion of that time, Livingston was homeless.

He would later draw from that humbling experience when working with CHOW Hunger through the federal AmeriCorps program.

“It’s not so much political work that I’ve always been involved with, but service work. I’ve been volunteering pretty much my whole life. When I graduated from high school I got the New York State Senate Scholarship for community service. That helped buy my first computer. I’ve been organizing community projects and dealing with all sorts of different projects over the years.” - Dan Livingston

His first work in data management was at SUNY Binghamton. In 2014, he became a consultant working remotely in the private and public sector.

“I do digital management. I specialize in serving farms and agribusinesses, doing marketing and digital efficiency consulting. I lived in Binghamton the whole time.”

A political newcomer, Livingston decided he could apply that experience to help streamline government records, and threw his name into the race for Broome County Clerk.

“Before I decided to run for office, I spent a lot of time researching this office and talking to people who know a lot more than I do. What I learned talking to other County Clerks around the state, talking to past County Clerks in Broome County, is that the systems we use in our county government are decades out of date.“

If elected, the 33-year-old westside resident says a top priority is digitizing and preserving the county’s archive of 30 million paper documents and records.

“That’s really what is driving me. That’s the policy that I’m going to be pushing forward as County Clerk. What I am planning on doing is leveraging state money through these shared services grants that they’re putting out, to basically pay the upfront cost of digitizing our archives” - Dan Livingston

Election day is November 7, 2017.