New York State American Legion Commander Visits Broome County

Local American Legions got a visit from the state commander. Rena Nessler, Commander for the Department of New York American Legion, along with other state officers, stopped at Endicott Post 170 on Wednesday. This stop is part of a tour of the over 60 posts throughout the state.

Nessler says she is meeting with leaders to give them face-to-face time and get updates on how their chapters are doing.

"Looking at the posts, meeting with the post leadership, and we're also visiting the community within Broome County and looking at their memorials that they have and what they're doing within the community," says Nessler.

The Department of New York President of American Legion Auxiliary, Patricia Hennessy, says one of the things they are hearing the most in meeting with legions throughout the state is the decrease in membership.

"We find that the newest people coming out of the military are so active and so busy it's hard for them, but we do welcome them in," says Hennessy.

The officers have been hearing about issues veterans are facing, and hope to carry out their mission of advocating for veterans and correcting these problems.