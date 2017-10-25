Grocery Shopping: There's An App For That

Grocery shopping can be daunting, whether you just don't have the time or physically can not get to the store. Since September, Broome County shoppers have the option of not stepping foot in a grocery store at all. The app is called Instacart and it sinks you up with a personal shopper who will then deliver straight to your door step.

I wanted to know how this works, so I headed to Wegmans where I met up with Chad Chokel, an operations manager at Instacart. When you go on the app, you can choose from four stores; Wegmans, Price Rite, CVS, and Petco.

Chokel showed me what shoppers see on their end of the app. In the picture below, you can see a new order pop up for shoppers to claim.

The screen shows them how many items are in the order and the store location. When an Instacart shopper claims that order, they are able to see the full list of items. There are currently around 100 shoppers employed by Instacart between the Binghamton and Ithaca markets.

Chokel takes me through the store, checking off items from our list. In the produce section, shoppers weigh the items and type the exact weight into the app, making sure the price is accurate for the customer. Items with barcodes are scanned, which adds them to the "Done" side of the in-app shopping list.

If the store is out of an item, the shopper will make a replacement choice and alert the customer through the app. Customers can have real-time communication with their shopper.

"Just to make sure that they're making the appropriate replacement choices," says Chokel.

Chokel says he's heard of people using Instacart for many reasons. Parents have orders delivered to their kids in college and, on the flipside, kids use the app to take care of their elderly parents.

"Who used to go to the store and shop for them can now call up Instacart and have them deliver it to their parents," says Chokel.

The company currently delivers to Binghamton, Endicott, Johnson City, and Vestal.

"They can choose as little as an hour or up to a week in advance," says Chokel.

The items are dropped at a specified address, which can be your door or your office, but you have to be present to accept the order. There is a delivery fee of $5.99 for orders over $35 and slightly less for orders under that amount.