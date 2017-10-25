Wife and Kids of Accused Child Porn Leader Christian Maire Were Home During FBI Search

Federal law enforcement agents say a Binghamton man was the leader of a group of men who worked together to use a social media website to prey on teenage girls, coaxing them to perform sexually explicit acts on a webcam.

The wife and two children of Christian Maire, the accused leader of an online child porn network, were present as federal agents searched Maire's Hillcrest Ave home on October 23, 2017.

In court papers, an FBI special agent stated in Maire voluntarily spoke with law enforcement and admitted he visited a social media website to view child pornography. He is accused of leading and organizing a group of men who "hunted" minors and enticed them to perform sexually explicit acts while in group chat rooms and one-on-one sessions.

Authorities say Maire pretended to be a teenage boy when he used social media websites as a "hunting ground" to lure girls, primarily between 15 to 17 years old, to "Website A."

Authorities state Website A is a social media platform used by men who are looking to sexually exploit teenage and preteen girls. Officials won't disclose the name of the site because the case is still being investigated.

Maire is one six men accused of using it from 2012 to 2017. One of the men, who cooperated with authorities, told investigators the group used a second site, Website B, set up and run by Maire, where they would keep track of their "wins."

In April 2017, the men moved its group using a private server on a chat-based website called Discord.

Agents said they were able to trace chat room activity on Discord back to Maire's IP Address and residence.

You can read the full complaint here: