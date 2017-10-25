Wife and Kids of Accused Child Porn Leader Christian Maire Were Home During FBI Search

Wife and Kids of Accused Child Porn Leader Christian Maire Were Home During FBI SearchPosted: Updated:
Related StoriesMore>>
Binghamton Man Charged As Leader in Online Child Porn Network
Binghamton Man Charged As Leader in Online Child Porn Network
Federal law enforcement agents say a Binghamton man was the leader of a group of men who worked together to use a social media website to prey on teenage girls, coaxing them to perform sexually explicit acts on a webcam.
Federal law enforcement agents say a Binghamton man was the leader of a group of men who worked together to use a social media website to prey on teenage girls, coaxing them to perform sexually explicit acts on a webcam.
Most Popular Videos
-
SaveAround Moving To Vacant Emerson Electric Building, Bringing 10 New Jobs To City
-
Series of Crashes on Route 17
-
Binghamton Man Charged As Leader in Online Child Porn Network
-
Comedian and Actor Kevin James Performs at Broome County Forum
-
Forks moves closer to Class B Section IV Title
-
Chenango Valley Exchange Students Tour The City of Binghamton
-
Addiction Recovery And Outreach Center Opens Doors In Binghamton
-
Broome County Clerk Candidates Attend Political Forum at Binghamton Rotary
-
Binghamton Partners with Kopernik Observatory Bringing Educational Programs to Youth Centers
-
Lourdes Hospital Changing Name To Ascension Lourdes
-