BU Helps Students Discover Unconscious Blind Spots

Binghamton University students participated in the "Check Your Blind Spot" challenge, Wednesday, discovering that many of themselves were unconsciously bias against others.

Traveling from campus to campus, the Blind Spot experience allows students to examine visual interactions and unexpected conversations that happen in the real world, triggering a student's cognitive subconscious to reveal their social biases. An experience that will equip students with the knowledge and resources needed to address preexisting hang-ups and better understand their role in advancing diversity and acceptance.

Partnering with CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business committed to advancing diversity in the workplace, BU officials encouraged men and women to take the Blind Spot tour challenge and improve their social interaction between others throughout the world.

"We want [students] to be skilled and capable to live in a global world that is extremely diverse," said Valerie Hampton, BU Chief Diversity officer.

According to Hampton, learning what your own unconsciousness holds is key for embracing honesty, as well as moving forward toward a brighter future.

"If we are going to move forward as a society, we have to have opportunities for communication. Embracing those differences...that's what makes the world a wonderful place to be," said Hampton.