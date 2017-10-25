Busted: Police Seize 100 Pounds Of Marihuana

The New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), along with Uniform and BCI members from Troop “C” executed a search warrant at 5435 and 5186 Elk Creek Road in the Town of Meredith last Wednesday following an investigation into the illegal growing of marihuana in Delaware County.



As a result of the search warrant and investigation the following property was seized: Approximately 500 harvested Marihuana Plants, approximately 100 pounds of processed marihuana, approximately 34 grams of hashish, digital scale, $1166.00 in U.S. Currency, 7 long guns, 2 Night Owl Security surveillance systems with cameras a cell phone and digital camera.





The following individuals were arrested for Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the First Degree, (Class C Felony).



Richard Lane, age 59 of Walton, N.Y.

Edward Lane, age 48 of Meredith, N.Y.

Clayton Rockefeller, age 61 of Meredith, N.Y.



Following their arrest, the defendants were arraigned in the Town of Davenport Court and remanded to the Delaware County Jail in lieu of $2500.00 cash bail or $5000.00 bond.