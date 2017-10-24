  • Home

Series of Crashes on Route 17

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

A series of crashes on Route 17 Tuesday morning, with a total of 13 cars involved.

A domino effect caused by a combination of rainy weather, and debris in the road... from the first crash.

The crashes all occurred this morning around 7:40 a.m. in the passing lane on 17 eastbound, in the area of the bridge between exits 68 and 69. 

Police said no one was injured. 