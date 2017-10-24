A series of crashes on Route 17 Tuesday morning, with a total of 13 cars involved.

A domino effect caused by a combination of rainy weather, and debris in the road... from the first crash.

A few cars still pulled over on rt 17 after a multi car pile up earlier this morning. Traffic is moving. 1 driver walking around. pic.twitter.com/HDu8sEVNf8 — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) October 24, 2017

The crashes all occurred this morning around 7:40 a.m. in the passing lane on 17 eastbound, in the area of the bridge between exits 68 and 69.

Police said no one was injured.