Forks moves closer to Class B Section IV Title

Chenango Forks' girls soccer team defeated Chenango Valley Tuesday, 7-0. It was a hard fought first half for the Blue Devils, having to hold off the Warrior's pressure. Putting up three goals in the first half, Forks was able to put away four more in the second half to pull away with a big win.

In order to win a second straight Section IV Class B title, Forks will need to get by either Waverly (ranked fifth in the state for Class B) or Owego. The Blue Devils won their first ever girls soccer state championship in 2016.

The Section IV Class B Girls Soccer Championship will be Saturday, October 28th in Norwich.