Binghamton Partners with Kopernik Observatory Bringing Educational Programs to Youth Centers

The City of Binghamton and the Kopernik Observatory are partnering up to bring STEM-based programming to four local youth centers.

The first program took place Tuesday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club, on Clinton St. where nearly 25 children had the opportunity to learn about the U.S. space program, build and launch their own paper rockets, and even get a "tour of the night sky" in Kopernik's portable planetarium.

Kopernik Executive Director Drew Deskur talked about the importance of education and discovery outside the classroom.

"It is vitally important that children realize that education and discovery happen everywhere, not just in the classroom. It should be a lifelong activity for all of us. Kopernik is happy to partner with the City of Binghamton to bring STEM education activities to community centers and hopefully plant seeds of interest in these young minds that can grow into a rewarding STEM-based career - possibly even here in the Southern Tier." — Dreskur

Going forward, around 250 children and teenagers will participate in the program during different after-school programs. The programs will take place at the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, the Broome County Urban League, and the Binghamton Housing Authority's community centers at the Saratoga Heights and Carlisle Hills Apartments.