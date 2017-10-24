Addiction Recovery And Outreach Center Opens Doors In Binghamton

An addiction recovery and community outreach center celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday. Voices Recovery Center at 340 Prospect Street in Binghamton is a safe space for recovery addicts after treatment. The facility offers support services as well as recreational and social activities.

"After leaving treatment, people find a lot of challenges living their lives," says Michele Napolitano, Executive Director of Fairview Recovery Services, "And having this place, this support to come to. Calling someone, coming in to do a yoga class... All of those things support recovery."

VOICES Recovery Center celebrates its grand opening at 340 Prospect St. Offers support services for after addiction treatment. pic.twitter.com/0Mjl9eB3P0 — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) October 24, 2017

The center will be run by Fairview Recovery Services. $1.7 million in funding from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services will keep the center operating.