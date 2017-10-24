Local League of Women Voters Discuss Pro's/Con's of NY Constitutional Convention

We the People of the Empire State -- Once every 20 years, New Yorkers are given the opportunity to vote on the possibility of amending the New York Constitution. Not amended since 1938, on November 7 residents of New York will vote yes or no to restructure the State Government and the basic right of everyone in NY.

Tuesday, members of the Broome-Tioga League of Women Voters held a public discussion at the Vestal Public Library to weigh out the pro's and con's of an upcoming Constitutional Convention.

Providing a general overview of the Convention process, Binghamton University Political Science Professor, Wendy Martinek, addressed to everyone at the meeting that the most important thing to do on Election Day is simply...vote.

"When we think about the idea of a constitution as being a fundamental governing document...we should participate in that process so we can express how we feel about what principles represent New Yorkers," said Wendy Martinek.

Martinek said the proposal, as it would appear on a voter ballot, would ask,"Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and amend the same?" If a majority vote of Yes, a convention of roughly 186 elected-Delegates would convene in Albany and submit amendments to the voters for approval or rejection within six weeks. Any approved proposal would go into effect on January 1, 2018.

Speaking on behalf of the anti-convention, Michael Lynch, Labor Relations Specialist for NY United Teachers, brought forth the concern of pension depreciation for State and public employees.

Proposed by voters, due to recent State officials encountering legal issues...one Constitution alteration would be the forfeiture of a public officer's pension if he/she is convicted of a felony. Michael Lynch said he is worried that if altering the NY Constitution's collective agreement for public pensions, which currently states "the benefits of which shall not be diminished or impaired," opens up the flood gates to reaching into other public officers' pockets.

"There has been a well coordinated, well funded attack on Unions across this country...stripping rights away from teachers. That contractual agreement gives us a belt and a pair of suspenders to protect our pension money," said Michael Lynch.

But not everyone at tonight's meeting believes the current Constitution should be kept the same. Dr. Hank Dullea, Cornell Vice-President for University Relations, said the last Convention held was in 1967. He said the revisions proposed were overwhelmingly defeated, but presently much is still needed to protect the rights of everyone living in New York.

Proponents argue that many Constitutional amendments are outdated. "We still have authorization for a public cemetery in the Town of Keene. We have authorization for the mining of alstonite," said Hank Dullea. Dullea, along with many others, believe expansions and improvements are needed for judicial reform, environmental issues, healthcare and women's issues.

Whether you agree or disagree that the New York Constitution should be revised, the Broome-Tioga League of Women Voters want to remind all New York residents to get out and vote on November 7 from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.