Broome County Clerk Candidates Attend Political Forum at Binghamton Rotary

Candidates for Broome County Clerk stopped by the Binghamton Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon for a political forum.

Each candidate got to answer questions about the county and their plans if they were to win in November. Rotary members also got to ask some questions themselves.

Democratic candidate Dan Livingston spoke about his plan to update the county government’s systems, and bringing the Clerk’s Office into the 21st century.

Livingston has been spending most of his time going door to door and meeting county residents.

“Canvassing has been great. I meet everybody in Broome County and it’s kind of amazing. You live in a place for a long time and you never really get to meet everybody. When you run for a public office, you make contact with all sorts of people in the community who you just don’t see on a day to day basis. It’s great.” - Dan Livingston, Broome County Clerk Candidate

Republican candidate Joseph Mihalko is the current Binghamton City Council President, and spoke about his plans to make changes at the DMV.

He would like to make mobile hours longer, and possibly add a mobile app for the Clerk’s Office.

Mihalko represents the second district in Binghamton, but has been spending his time getting to know residents across the county.

“I’ve probably knocked on close to 5,000 doors now. I’ve been to many events and talked to many people here across the county, listened to their issues, listened to their ideas, and I plan on continuing that until Election Day.” - Joseph Mihalko, Broome County Clerk Candidate

