SaveAround Moving To Vacant Emerson Electric Building, Bringing 10 New Jobs To City

SaveAround, the marketing firm that makes online and print coupon books for over 7,000 schools, churches, and anyone looking to raise money, is moving its headquarters to the former Emerson Electric building.

The company has grown out of its current home on Front Street in Binghamton, but is thrilled to be staying in the city.

“This is the heart of the city, the heart beats right here and I’m proud that we can take this beautiful building into the future with future employment and future growth.” - Ray Stanton II, Owner of SaveAround

The company plans to add 10 jobs over the next three years, and will bring with it its current staff of 125.

The 38,000 square foot building in the Charles Street Business Park allows the company to combine all aspects of its business under one roof.

“We’ve got multiple people sharing offices and cubicles. What’s great about this facility is it connects our shipping, which is a big part of our business, along with our personnel and staff.” - Luke Stanton, SaveAround Partner

SaveAround prides itself on being family owned and operated, and the Stanton family is no stranger to entrepreneurship.

Ray Stanton II started the savings booklet, then called Dine-A-Mate, decades ago.

The youngest Stanton brother says the company wouldn't have grown to what it is today if it weren't for their employees.

“I was raised with my father running his business out of our kitchen. When I walk around a place like this and see what we’ve been able to accomplish, it’s been really really awesome. If you want to grow this thing, you’ve got to find good people, you’ve got to build the right team. It’s our employees that have helped us get to this point and we want to just keep moving forward.” - Luke Stanton, SaveAround Partner

SaveAround has 170,000 businesses that participate in its savings program.

The company is set to move in January.