Man Charged With Groping Female While She Was Sleeping

The Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested a Queens man for forcible touching, a sex crime, early Tuesday morning.



Lenhart C. Jack, 34, Queens, N.Y.

Officials say Lenhart Jack forcibly touched a female while she was sleeping and without her consent in the Town of Chenango. According to a news release, deputies arrested Jack after they responded to a dispute on Oak Hill Road.

The 34-year-old was arraigned and sent to Broome County Jail without bail.