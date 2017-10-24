Lourdes Hospital Changing Name To Ascension Lourdes

Lourdes Hospital patients can expect to see a new look, logo and a new name: Ascension Lourdes.

It is part of a multi-year rebranding campaign by the hospital's owner, Ascension, the Catholic health system, which has become the largest nonprofit health network in the U.S. Ascension was founded in 1999 by the Daughters of Charity, the same group that started Lourdes Hospital.

Lourdes was one of six Ascension sites to announce name changes Tuesday.

The name change is part of an effort to streamline the 2,500 sites across the country. Lourdes has been part of Ascension since 1999. pic.twitter.com/8AJn5tUClb — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) October 24, 2017

What does this mean for patients? Kathy Connerton, President and CEO of now Ascension Lourdes says the care and services offered will not be changing.

"Our local care is local, that will not change," says Connerton, "So, today if you have a Lourdes physician, you will still have a Lourdes physician."

Ascension launched the rebranding effort in 2016 at its facilities in Michigan and Wisconsin as away to unify its 2,500 sites, including 141 hospital and 30 senior living facilities.

Lourdes officials expect it will take 12 to 18 months to change the signage at all 12 locations in addition to the Lourdes at Home and hospice programs. Lourdes also operates numerous specialty practices and centers on the hospital campus, including the Breast Care Center and the Regional Cancer Center.