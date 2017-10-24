Endicott Man Charged With Assault And Menacing

New York State Police at Endwell arrested Johnathan C. Watts, age 32, of Endicott, for the felony of Tampering with Physical Evidence, the misdemeanors of Menacing 2nd degree, Assault 3rd degree, and the violation of Unlawful Possession of Marihuana.



This arrest occurred after troopers responded to a Broome Country 911 report on October 18th of a dispute that occurred outside on Catherine Avenue in the Town of Union.

It was determined that Watts was in a verbal dispute with another man. During the dispute, he struck the victim in the head with a piece of wood several times causing an injury. The victim was transported to Wilson Hospital and treated for lacerations to his head and contusions to his forearm.

While being arrested Watts was found to unlawfully possess a small amount of marihuana.



Watts was arraigned in the Town of Union Court and was released on his own recognizance. His next court date is on December 5, 2017. A court order of protection was issued against Watts on behalf of the victim.