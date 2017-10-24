Tractor Trailer Crash In Cortland County

Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded early Tuesday morning to Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 11, in the City of Cortland, for a Motor Vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer.

39 year old Carlos Gil-Taveras of New Jersey, was operating a 2017 Kenworth tractor trailer North on I81 when he lost control of the vehicle due to an unsafe speed and wet road conditions

The tractor trailer jackknifed, at the Exit 11 Northbound off ramp, closing the exit for more than 4 hours.

The accident damaged more than 400 feet of guide rail, supports, asphalt roadway, and a ruptured fuel tank contaminated the area requiring a response from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. Cortland Fire Department, Cortland City Police Department, TLC Ambulance, Rick & Rich Towing, NYS Department of Transportation and NYS Department of Environmental Conversation all responded to the scene to assist with the accident and cleanup efforts.

Gil- Taveras was not injured in the collision and was ticketed for unsafe speed.