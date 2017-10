The Binghamton Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Prospect Ave., near Eldredge Street around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The apartment building contains seven apartments but only five were occupied.

Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor and no one was injured.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is currently looking into the cause of the fire.

The Binghamton Fire department is on scene at Prospect Ave. near Eldredge St. More to follow as available. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/EKvQGtUYgb — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherWICZ) October 24, 2017

