Social Media Backlash after Bar's Insensitive Sign

One local bar and restaurant is in hot water on social media after photographs of a controversial sign emerged over the weekend.

Dillingers Celtic Pub and Eatery posted a sign outside the bar that read, "Smokin' Hot deals here and at the Brackney," after the Brackney Inn had caught fire on Friday.

Deposit resident, Heather Black shared a post on Facebook that contained a photograph of the sign, not realizing the post would take off. Black said she felt the sign was repulsive.

"People are really disgusted that one business owner could have that kind of attitude towards another business that just lost everything," said Black. "I'm mad that someone could make a joke off an incident like this."

Black reached out to Dillingers, but the bar and restaurant blocked her Facebook page, messages, and tagging in posts.

Black said, "The right thing to do would be to address it, not ignore it."

Fox 40 reached out to Dillingers in regards to the incident and has yet to hear back.