Tioga State Bank and dry cleaning sponsor Moreton Cleaners is asking for gently used coats. Donations of coats can be made to TSB by November 17th.

According to a release by TSB, even a slight drop in body temperature can result in a lower heart rate, loss of coordination and confusion. The release also states that adults lose the ability to work effectively, and children find it difficult to learn.

For more information, call Sarah Rayle, TSB Marketing Manager, at (607) 565-3570, ext. 0721.