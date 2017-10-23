UFC Veteran McCrory and Broome County Martial Arts to Run Women's Self-Defense and Empowerment Seminar

UFC Veteran Tamdan "The Barn Cat" McCrory is teaming up with the Crime Victims Assistance Center, Inc. to assemble the First Annual Women's Self-Defense and Empowerment Seminar. The seminar costs $30 with half of the profits going to CVAC and will take place on October 29th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Broome County Martial Arts.

The seminar will spend time covering safety planning, escape maneuvers, and college safety. All women ages 16 and up are invited to participate.

McCrory was motivated to create this seminar after mulling over his own life.

"I've seen first-hand how domestic violence alters the lives of those in our community. Too many victims never find their voice to seek help, and so my goal is to empower women to take a stand and seek help. Having two young daughters myself, I feel it is of great importance to equip women and girls with self-defense techniques and confidence to prevent a situation from happening and to protect themselves should they encounter one."

Anyone that is unable to take part but would like to contribute can drop off the following items for CVAC to BCMA any time before Sunday, October 29th at 3:00 p.m:

-Baby and toddler clothing

-Diapers

-Kitchen items (pots, pans, utensils, etc.)

To preregister for the seminar or for more information, visit www.broomecountymartialarts.com or call (607) 238-3449.