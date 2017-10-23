State Senator Akshar Kicks-off "Akshar All-Star" Student Recognition Program

New York State Senator, Fred Akshar, spent is Monday touring three local schools to kick-off his new district-wide student recognition program. Continuing every month, Senator Akshar will recognize three or four students from schools located in the 52nd District who have shown leadership, school spirit, improvement and compassion.

Each student recognized as an "Akshar All-Star" will be given a framed certificate, a challenge coin, and a t-shirt. The Senator presented awards to three students on Monday. One student from Maine-Endwell Middle School, Windsor Central School District, and Harpursville Central High School.

Eighth-grade M-E Middle School student, Donnie Hamer, was surprised by his parents and Senator Fred Akshar in class with his award. Hamer says it's an honor to receive the recognition.

"It's amazing for him to come to our school and pick me out of everybody, out of 500-600 kids in the whole school," said Donnie Hamer.

Hamer says we wants to go into the NFL when he's older. Donnie is just one of the many kids in the community that Senator Akshar says will, and have made a huge impact in the community.