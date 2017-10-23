Chenango Valley Exchange Students Tour The City of Binghamton

A group of 31 french exchange students visiting the Chenango Valley Central School District had the chance to tour the City of Binghamton on Monday. The exchange program with C.V. High School has been going on since 1993.

French exchange students toured the City of Binghamton and even caught up with Mayor Rich David. The tour began with the raising of the French national flag at City Hall in downtown Binghamton, and then a visit with the Binghamton Fire Department. Their trip ended with a picnic at Recreation Park.

Evan Holmose and Lase Fouallade are C.V. exchange students from the south of France near Toulouse. Holmose says the schools are very different compared to schools in France.

"I really like how big it is. The vibes around the school are very different than France. The classes are really, really different, and I like it," said Holmose.

Fouallade says her experience in the Southern Tier and America have been a trip of a life time, but some things aren't like home.

"This weekend I went to Niagara Falls. It was so cool," said Fouallade. "I really love America, but I really miss the French bread."

The exchange program coordinated by Mrs. Amber Henyan, lasts about two weeks. The French students will be heading back home this coming Thursday. Chenango Valley High School students will be traveling to France in 2018.