Nitanny Lions riding high after win over Michigan

The #2 ranked team in the country keeps on rolling. The Penn State Nittany Lions flipped the script on Michigan from a year ago winning 42-13 in Happy Valley on Saturday, erasing the memory of 2016's 49-10 loss in Ann Arbor.

Trace McSorley again piloted the offense to 506 yards of offense, including 282 yards of his own through the air, 76 on the ground, and four total touchdowns. Heisman candidate Saquon Barkley added 108 yards rushing on 15 carries and scored twice.

The Nittany Lions are now 7-0 on the season.

"[Saturday] kind of speaks for itself. We were able to put up 42 points against a tough defense, a defense that's a top defense in the Big Ten," McSorley said. "What we're able to do [Saturday] is really good for us. I don't know if anyone has been able to do that on them in the last two years. We had a great week of preparation this week and it shows us the level that we can play at. It more so proving to ourselves that we can play at that level and that should be our standard every week."

"We talked about it before the week on Sunday, it's whiteout this week. We don't care," said Head Coach James Franklin. "It's Gameday this week. We don't care. It may be a sellout, whatever it may be, ranked opponent. None of those things we care. Let's focus on the things we can control, let's focus on our preparation and not allow any of those other things to become a distraction. We have a really mature team. They've really bought into our style and our philosophy of how to do things the last year and a half and it's been good."

Penn State travels to Ohio State next Saturday.