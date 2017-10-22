Thousands Attend Grand Opening of Beer Tree Co.

It's been a busy weekend for Beer Tree Co in Port Crane, as thousands of people attended the new brewing company's grand opening. The weekend bash included six handcrafted beers, two bar areas, food by Fox and Farmer, live band, multiple seating areas inside and outside, and a backyard space for activities.

The new brewery is owned by the Rhoades family. Previous to opening the brewery company the family also owns the hop farm in Willet, New York. Co-owner, Chris Rhoades, his father and brother-in-law said the opportunity came around to open a brewery and they decided to take it.

"We have a hop farm that's called Willet Hop and Grain, and we would try to sell hops to different breweries," said Co-owner, Chris Rhoades. "As we started doing that, we got introduced to the industry itself and we saw that the industry is incredible. So the opportunity came around to have our own brewery. We did our business plan, and here we are."

The new brewery is 3,600 square feet, with an 1,800 square foot tap room, and an 1,800 square foot brewery. There is one large bar inside, two patio spaces for seating and another bar outside. There are 12 different taps to the bar inside. Rhoades says he hopes to have all taps filled soon.

"Anywhere on the property, you can go and have a beer. If you want a quiet space you can go down by the river, if you want to be in with everything, you can stay up here," said Rhoades.

Rhoades said they ordered 2,500 grand opening glasses to give out to everyone who came this week. He says the glasses were gone before the end of Saturday.

The Beer Tree Brewery is located at 197 Route 369 in Port Crane and will be open regularly Wednesday's through Sunday's. For the operation hours, you can visit Beer Tree's website here.