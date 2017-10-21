Bearcats fall to River Hawks 2-0

VESTAL, N.Y. – Roko Prsa and Guilherme Rodrigues scored 1:27 apart in the first half, powering UMass Lowell (7-5-1, 3-2-0 AE) to a 2-0 win over Binghamton (5-7-3, 1-2-2 AE) in an America East men's soccer game on Saturday night at the Bearcats Sports Complex.



Prsa's finished off a cross from close range at the 32:25 mark of the match. Rodrigues, meanwhile, fired a shot from outside the box with 33:52 elapsed. Both goals were assisted by Dario Jovanovski.



The River Hawks controlled the ball and the shot count for the first 45 minutes. They held a 6-1 advantage with two of their shot attempts hitting the post.



Possession leveled out in the second half but the shot count did not. In the end, UMass Lowell held a 13-2 advantage.



"I was very disappointed with how we started the match," head coach Paul Marco said. "Give UMass Lowell credit. They are a very good team. Still, we let them have a lot of time on the ball in the first half. We played much better in the second half but did not create scoring chances."



Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alejandro Cubillo started the second half and stopped a pair of River Hawk breakaways.



With two conference matches left in the regular season, Binghamton sits in sixth place with five points. New Hampshire, Vermont, Albany and UMass Lowell have clinched playoff spots already while UMBC (seven points), Binghamton and Stony Brook (two points) are fighting for the last two spots.



Before America East play resumes, however, Binghamton hosts Hofstra on Wednesday in its final non-conference match of the season.

