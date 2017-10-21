  • Home

SV sets up rematch with Forks

CONKLIN, N.Y. -

Susquehanna Valley defeated Owego Saturday afternoon in a Class B Section IV quarterfinal game, 21-7. This sets up a rematch between Chenango Forks and Susquehanna Valley, after the Sabers lost to the Blue Devils in early October, 21-0.