  • Home

Section IV soccer recap

Posted: Updated:

Scores and highlights from Saturday's Section IV soccer playoffs:

Class B: 
Chenango Forks 2 - Windsor 0
Oneonta 2 - Whitney Point 0

Class C:
Seton 1 - Walton 1 (4-3 SCC on PKs)
Trumansburg 3 - Newark Valley 0
Lansing 7 - Odessa-Montour 0
Greene 3 - Unatego 0

Class D:
Marathon 1 - Margaretville 1 (Marathon adv on PKs)
Laurens 1 - Southern Cayuga 0
South Kortright 5 - Morris 0
Delhi 1 - Hunter-Tannersville 0