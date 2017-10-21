American Legion Post 82 Hosts Recognition Dinner for Local Students

Recognizing the young men and women who best exampled the characteristics of honor and leadership, the American Legion Post 82 hosted a ceremonial dinner, Saturday, for the Legion Boys and Girls State.

The American Legion Boys’ and Girls' State program is a week-long initiative that immerses high school youth in citizenship and leadership training, where they learn the aspects of government in New York State and come to recognize that everyone is integral to the success of government.

"The boys go to Morrisville College, and the girls would go to Brockport, we had 19 kids go. They are immersed in politics, where they become future leaders," said Edward Arnold, former Commander of American Legion Post 82.

According to Edward Arnold, his own life was changed by the helping hands of others. During his childhood, Edward and his sister were raised at St. Mary's home, the former site of Seton Catholic High School, giving him a first-hand look at what it means to truly help others.

"People did a lot of things for me and my sister, and all the other kids that were in that home. This is my way of paying back," said Edward Arnold.

With a career in the Armed Forces, Edward served his country and continued to recognize the need of helping others, especially the youth of America.

Taking part in the Legion Boys’ and Girls' State program, Edward Arnold, alongside other American Legion members, selected high school students to participate in the program, hoping that each young man or woman attending Boys'/Girls' State will return to their community a better citizen than when they left.

"Students 'nowadays', are not given the right opportunities. To me, it's all about the kids. That's what I stress, give them a chance...don't let them go," said Edward Arnold.

The 2017 Boys' and Girls' State winners are as follows, each receiving a certificate by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Fred Akshar for their outstanding achievements:

Kaitlin Antoine

Alana Rundell

Morgan Richards

Emily Salvemini

Maddie Williams

Mia House

Amber Birt

Joshua Babcock

Sam Carter

Joseph Champain

Anthony Connelly

Trenton Gates

Sean Lally

Dave Michalski

Nicholas Nieves

Dominc Pasquale

Jackson Retzaiff

Brad Wiley

"I wanted to be a good leader and know how to work with kids. I guess they just saw that in me, and I'm very thankful for that," said Anthony Connelly,

Union-Endicott student.

If you know a student that would like to take part in one of the many programs offered by the American Legion, Edward Arnold suggests visiting the American Legion State program or joining the Awana Club.

He also suggests that students enter into the Oratorical Contest for a chance to win $50,000.