Syracuse Police Identify Homicide Suspect Caught in Broome County

The Syracuse Police have identified, 26-year-old Hanza Muhammad as the homicide suspect who was caught in Broome County on Friday afternoon. He has been charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree.

Around midnight on October 8, SPD responded to the 800 block of Butternut Street for reports of a shooting and found a large crowd of people in the area and a male suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old John White of Syracuse. White was transported to Upstate University Hospital but eventually died from his injuries.

Syracuse Police conducted an investigation, which consisted of several interviews, a neighborhood canvass, and a review of evidence from the scene. On October 20, the suspect, Muhammad was located by the Broome County Sheriff's after obtaining information from the State Police about a vehicle associated with the investigation.

Officials say the vehicle was detected by passing through a license plate reader on I-81 south. Muhammad was eventually found in the car parked in a business lot on Old Front St. in the Town of Dickinson.

He was then taken into custody without incident and was turned over to the City of Syracuse Police Department Investigators.