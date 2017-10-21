Lifetime Network's "Married at First Sight" Comes to Aiello's Restaurant in Whitney Point

Lifetime Network's show, "Married at First Sight" came to Aiello's Restaurant in Whitney Point Saturday evening. Owner of the restaurant, Charlie Aiello, says he's excited to have the crews at his restaurant.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., crews filmed four ladies eating, drinking and chatting. Most likely crews were shooting for it's sixth season of the show. Aiello says one of the reality women in the show made a recommendation to film at the restaurant. Aiello said that the reality show woman had been to his restaurant before and said she loved the food.

"We've been here for 35 years and as long as we do a good job, people come back. The word gets around, and you only get better. People love it and I love it. I guess we are a staple of Whitney Point, Broome County, and the Southern Tier. People love us," said Charlie Aiello, Owner of Aiello's Restaurant.

"Married at First Sight" is a show based on an extreme social experiment, which advocates six people to get legally married when they first meet. The show gathers a team of expert sociologist, who partner each participant with a person they believe to be compatible.

Pictures of Lifetime Network at Aiello's Restaurant will not be released until late December or early January as a stipulation of the filming agreement.