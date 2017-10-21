Community Gathers to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of the Whitney Point Dam

Community members came together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Whitney Point Dam. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, invited the community out to a commemoration ceremony and an open house. People had the opportunity to tour the dam's gatehouse, which isn't open to the public very often.

District Commander of the Baltimore District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Colonel Ed Chamberlayne, says not many people have an opportunity to see what they do inside the gatehouse. He says the event was a great way for people to learn about Whitney Points' history.

"I'm very proud of this project. Not many people have the opportunity to see what we do here, and really all the benefits that is given here to the local community. We want to assure the public that for the next 75 years we will be here and beyond, to make sure it is a safe and great benefit to the community," said Col. Chamberlayne.

The building of the dam opened the area up for many hiking and walking trails. The Whitney Point Dam was completed in 1942 after a series of devastating floods occurred in 1935 and 1936. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say the dam has prevented around $726 million in damages to downstream communities like Binghamton. The dam itself was built for $6 million.

Col. Chamberlayne, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Broome County Director of Parks and Recreation, Matthew Gawors, and Representative from NY's 22nd District, Claudia Tenney were scheduled speakers for the event.

The Whitney Point Dam is located one mile north of downtown Whitney Point on Route 26.