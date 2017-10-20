  • Home

FOX 40 and the following sponsors would like to wish all the teams the best of luck this football season.

<

Week Eight: Friday Night Frenzy

Posted: Updated:

Here are your scores from Friday's Section IV High School Football:

Chenango Forks 53 - Chenango Valley 7
Maine-Endwell 38 - Waverly 12
Norwich 38 - Windsor 22
Elmira 34 - Vestal 28
Sidney 40 - Bainbridge-Guilford 32
Greene 21 - Deposit/Hancock 14
Harpursville/Afton 19 - Unatego/Franklin 13
Tioga 33 - Notre Dame 14
Johnson City 60 - Oswego 12
Union-Endicott 24 - Corning 6
Newark Valley 42 - Spencer Van Etten Candor 14