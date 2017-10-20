Week Eight: Friday Night Frenzy

Here are your scores from Friday's Section IV High School Football:

Chenango Forks 53 - Chenango Valley 7

Maine-Endwell 38 - Waverly 12

Norwich 38 - Windsor 22

Elmira 34 - Vestal 28

Sidney 40 - Bainbridge-Guilford 32

Greene 21 - Deposit/Hancock 14

Harpursville/Afton 19 - Unatego/Franklin 13

Tioga 33 - Notre Dame 14

Johnson City 60 - Oswego 12

Union-Endicott 24 - Corning 6

Newark Valley 42 - Spencer Van Etten Candor 14