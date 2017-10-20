Suspected Apartment Fire Sets Brackney Inn Ablaze

Silver Lake Fire Chief, Joe Tims says he believes an apartment fire above the Brackney Inn spread throughout the building forcing six fire crews to respond and battle the blaze for multiple hours on Friday evening. Fire Officials from Silver Lake, United, Snake Creek, Binghamton, Vestal, and Kirkwood were all on scene working together to put the fire out.

"We have the arson investigator coming to look at it, to see what's going on, what he thought started it but it appears to have started in one of the apartments upstairs," said Tims. He adds that the arson investigation is routine for fires of this nature.

This is the scene in Brackney, PA. Dozens of fire crews here after the Brackney Inn caught on fire tonight. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/HRwBTC3EYq — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) October 20, 2017

The restaurant's owner, Greg McBlane says one of his tenants upstairs reported the fire.

"When I spoke to the tenant he said that he woke up from a nap, went into a different apartment to go to the bathroom, and then went back in his apartment and the place was full of flames," said McBlane. The tenant was seen speaking with fire investigators across the street from the scene.

McBlane said he asked the tenant if he was cooking or smoking in the room, but the tenant said "none of that."

Silver Lake Fire Chief says the cause of the fire is under investigation. Arson investigator is coming to the scene, which is routine. pic.twitter.com/sO30bKObjp — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) October 20, 2017

The bar was open at the time and everyone downstairs as well as the residents upstairs made it out without any reported injuries. The building was constructed in the 1849 and currently has six available rooms for rent upstairs. McBlane says he currently has four of the six rooms leased out.

Fire Officials say the upstairs had recently been remodeled and the fire was spreading all across the apartment and attic areas.

"The fire is up in between the walls up there and in the ceiling," said Tims.

There are apartments above the bars and attic space above that. Fire Chief says he believes the fire started there. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/FG4ZLJvins — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) October 20, 2017

Fire Officials say most of the upstairs was completely destroyed by the flames. There were massive holes in the roof were crews were working to control the fire.

"I don't know about the downstairs, but there's probably a lot of smoke and heat damage in the bar area," said Tims.

The owner said he was with his kids when he got a phone call about the fire and was shocked and saddened to see it up in flames.

"It's a staple, everybody from 89-year-old father to everyone remembers the stories about this place," said McBlane. "I never thought it would happen, but it's an old building."

Officials said it could take some time to go through the entire building and conduct the investigation. Stay with Fox 40 - your source for local news, for more information when it becomes available.