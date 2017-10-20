Search Warrant Called into Question at Abdullah Pretrial Hearing

At a pretrial hearing for Ramadan Abdullah, Defense Attorney Matt Ryan argued that the Johnson City Police used statements from his client before he was Mirandized, which they then used to obtain a search warrant and indict him on 16 weapons charges. After arguments from Ryan, Broome County Judge Kevin Dooley said he will write a decision, which could include a reconsideration of the search warrant.

The 64-year-old Johnson City resident is facing six counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, nine counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, and one count of Petit Larceny for allegedly robbing four cases of ammunition from Gander Mountain.

After searching his storage unit in Endicott and the homes of his family members, Police recovered four loaded handguns, eight assault weapons, one loaded shotgun, two rifles, 64 large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, including magazines, belts, or devices capable of feeding more than 10 rounds, and thousands of rounds of ammunition for rifles, pistols, and assault weapons including 50 caliber armor-piercing incendiary rounds, numerous firearm parts, and flak jackets.

Two witnesses were called to the stand on Friday afternoon, Abdullah's granddaughter Raiana Bougda-Rodriguez who will be out of the country during the trial and Johnson City Patrol Officer Timothy Colgan.

When questioned, Officer Colgan said that Police Officers asked Abdullah if he had a pistol permit and what the stolen ammunition would be used for before placing him under arrest at Gander Mountain. Abdullah mentioned that he had rifles and a storage unit. Once back at that JCPD station, officers read Abdullah his Miranda Rights and he immediately asked for a lawyer.

Ryan says these statements were obtained illegally and therefore the subsequent search warrant and all of its findings need to be thrown out.

Senior Assistant Broome County District Attorney, Peter DeLucia argued that Police never handcuffed or touched Abdullah until arresting him at Gander Mountain. He says asking him those questions was all part of their initial investigation and completely in their legal rights.

Two pieces of evidence were placed on court record ahead of the trial. The body camera footage from four Johnson City Police Officers and Bougda-Rodriguez's testimony.

During her questioning, Bougda-Rodriguez said Abdullah left three bags in her apartment. She found ammunition in one of the bags and waited six days to turn them into the Police. She admitted that part of the reason why she brought the ammunition to the JCPD was that she heard the homes of her family members had been raided by Police and didn't want the same thing to happen to her.

Outside of the courthouse, Abdullah said "I'm fighting for my Amendment rights," before heading to the parking lot. His trial is expected to begin on November 6 at 10:00 a.m.