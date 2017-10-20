Man Pleads Guilty To Christmas Hate Crime Assault

The 2016 Christmas Eve hate crime that rocked Chenango County has finally been put to rest after the man behind the assault pleaded guilty in court Friday morning.

In Chenango County Court, Jacob Fowlston admitted that on December 24, 2016 he beat a man and screamed racial slurs after leaving a Norwich bar.

The victim sustained a concussion and bruising from the assault.

Fowlston pleaded guilty to a Class E Felony Assault charge in the 3rd degree as a hate crime.

He was sentenced to serve weekends in the Chenango County Correctional Facility for four months, five years probation and was ordered to pay the victim $1850 in restitution.

The sentence was not harsh enough according to the District Attorney.

"I'm disappointed on behalf of the victim whose life has changed forever... and who has informed me that he's afraid to go out on the streets of Chenango County at night." - Joe McBride, District Attorney

Fowlston had no prior record, a factor in Friday's sentencing.