Binghamton Robbery Bandit Caught: Arrested in Philadelphia

Binghamton Police responded Thursday to assist the Broome County Sheriff’s Department with an armed robbery

complaint at 53 Downs Ave at The Mirabito Gas Station.

While investigating the robbery, it was determined that the suspect is Darnell Watson.

Watson is also suspected of committing eight armed robberies in the City of

Binghamton. Further investigation revealed that Watson had fled the Binghamton

area, and was en route to the City of Philadelphia.

The Binghamton Police Detective Division provided information to the Philadelphia Police Department, as

well as the United States Marshal Service, in an effort to locate Watson.



At approximately 5:51 PM Thursday, Philadelphia Police located Darnell Watson,

and after a foot chase, were able to take him into custody.

Mr. Watson is facing additional, similar charges in relation to multiple armed robberies in the City of

Philadelphia, as well as charges related to fleeing Philadelphia Police.



Mr. Watson is suspected in the following armed robberies in The City of

Binghamton:



09/17/2017 @ 1:10 AM- 227 Court St

09/17/2017 @ 10:59 PM- 60 Oak St

09/20/2017 @ 10:35 AM- 110 Main St

09/22/2017 @ 11:49 AM- 10 Glenwood Ave

09/22/2017 @ 11:53 AM- 10 Glenwood Ave

09/23/2017 @ 5:33 AM- 77 Main St

10/02/2017 @ 1:49 PM- 254 Chenango St

10/18/2017 @ 11:54 AM- 33 Edwards St



Watson has charges currently pending for:



Robbery 3rd -53 Downs Ave/BCSO

Arrest Warrant- Burglary 2nd/BPD



Additional charges are expected in The City of Binghamton robberies, pending further investigation.



“From our Detective Division to Community Response Team and Patrol Division, this investigation required substantial manpower to close the case,” said Mayor Richard C. David. “While these investigation require resources and time, the Binghamton Police have again shown they will follow every lead until suspects are brought to justice. That’s a clear message to our residents and those breaking the law. I commend our officers for their efforts on this case.”

“We thank the Philadelphia Police Department and U.S. Marshals for their assistance and support as part of our investigation,” said Binghamton Police Chief Joseph T. Zikuski. “Information sharing and collaboration were critical in closing this case.”



The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information, or who may have been in the areas at the time these incidents, is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.

